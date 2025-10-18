How To Customize Windows 11 Taskbar: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Windows 11 taskbar, while sleek and modern, doesn’t always cater to individual preferences right out of the box. Fortunately, Microsoft offers a range of customization options that allow you to personalize its appearance and functionality to better suit your workflow. This guide will walk you through the essential steps to tailor your Windows 11 taskbar to your liking.

Whether you want to change the alignment, hide icons, or adjust the behavior of system tray elements, this comprehensive guide will provide you with the knowledge and instructions needed to create a taskbar that perfectly complements your digital workspace. Let’s dive into the world of Windows 11 taskbar customization!

Want a Taskbar That Works For You?

Adjusting Taskbar Alignment

By default, Windows 11 centers the taskbar icons. If you prefer the classic left alignment, here’s how to change it:

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar. Select “Taskbar settings.” Scroll down to “Taskbar behaviors.” Expand the “Taskbar behaviors” section. Locate “Taskbar alignment.” Click the dropdown menu next to “Taskbar alignment.” Choose “Left.”

Hiding and Showing Taskbar Icons

You can control which icons appear in the system tray (the area near the clock) and even hide the search box or task view button:

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar. Select “Taskbar settings.” Scroll down to the “Taskbar items” section. Toggle the switches to show or hide the following:

Search

Task View

Widgets

Chat

For system tray icons, click “Other system tray icons” to manage individual app icons. Toggle the switches to show or hide specific app icons in the system tray.

Customizing Taskbar Behaviors

Windows 11 offers several behavioral customizations, including badge notifications, automatic hiding, and grouping of taskbar buttons:

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar. Select “Taskbar settings.” Scroll down to “Taskbar behaviors.” Expand the “Taskbar behaviors” section. Check or uncheck the following options to customize taskbar behavior:

“Automatically hide the taskbar” – Select a behavior from the dropdown menu.

“Show badges on taskbar apps”

“Group taskbar buttons and hide labels” – Select a behavior from the dropdown menu.

“Show my feeds content”

“Share usage data”

Adjust the “Taskbar corner icons” section to show or hide specific icons. Adjust the “Taskbar corner overflow” section to show or hide specific icons.

Pinning and Unpinning Apps

Pinning frequently used apps to the taskbar allows for quick access. You can also unpin apps you no longer need:

To pin an app:

Locate the app in the Start menu or by searching.

Right-click on the app icon.

Select “Pin to taskbar.”

To unpin an app:

Right-click on the app icon on the taskbar.

Select “Unpin from taskbar.”

Changing Taskbar Location (Unofficially)

While Windows 11 doesn’t officially support moving the taskbar to the top or sides of the screen through the settings menu, there are registry edits that can achieve this. Warning: Editing the registry can cause system instability if not done correctly. Proceed with caution and create a system restore point before making any changes.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\StuckRects3 Double-click on the “Settings” binary value. In the second row, fifth column, change the value from 00 to:

01 for top

for top 02 for right

for right 03 for left

Close the Registry Editor. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect. (Restarting explorer.exe might also work)

Tips for a Better Taskbar Experience

Keep it clean: Regularly unpin apps you no longer use to avoid clutter.

Regularly unpin apps you no longer use to avoid clutter. Use small icons: If you have many pinned apps, consider using small icons to save space.

If you have many pinned apps, consider using small icons to save space. Explore third-party tools: Several third-party apps offer advanced taskbar customization options.

Windows 11 Taskbar, Your Way

Customizing your Windows 11 taskbar is essential for creating a personalized and efficient computing experience. By adjusting the alignment, managing icons, and tweaking behaviors, you can optimize the taskbar to perfectly match your individual needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I make the taskbar icons smaller in Windows 11? Windows 11 no longer offers a direct setting to change taskbar icon size. However, you can adjust the overall scaling of your display in Settings > System > Display to indirectly affect the size of taskbar elements.

Can I change the color of the taskbar in Windows 11? Yes, you can change the taskbar color. Go to Settings > Personalization > Colors. Choose a color or enable “Automatically pick an accent color from my background.” Make sure “Show accent color on Start and taskbar” is enabled.

How do I move the taskbar to the top of the screen in Windows 11? While there is no direct setting, you can use a registry edit to move the taskbar. See the instructions in the “Changing Taskbar Location (Unofficially)” section above.

Why is my taskbar not hiding automatically in Windows 11? Make sure the “Automatically hide the taskbar” option is enabled in Taskbar settings > Taskbar behaviors. Also, ensure no applications are preventing the taskbar from hiding by flashing notifications or requiring attention.

How do I restore the default taskbar settings in Windows 11? There is no single “reset” button. You’ll need to manually revert any changes you’ve made in Taskbar settings. If you’ve made registry edits, you’ll need to undo those as well. A system restore point created before making changes can also be used to revert to a previous state.

