How To Change User Name In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Changing your user name in Windows 11 might seem like a complex task, but it’s actually a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few minutes. Whether you want to personalize your computer, correct a typo, or simply prefer a different name, this guide will walk you through the necessary steps to change your Windows 11 user name safely and effectively. This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process with ease.

This guide provides multiple methods to change your username, including using the Control Panel, the Netplwiz command, and the Local Account settings. Each method offers a slightly different approach, ensuring that you can find the one that best suits your needs and technical comfort level. So, let’s dive in and get your Windows 11 user name updated!

How Do I Change My User Name in Windows 11?

Method 1: Changing Your User Name via Control Panel

The Control Panel provides a familiar and reliable method for changing your user name in Windows 11. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Control Panel. You can search for it in the Start Menu. Click on User Accounts. Click on User Accounts again. Click on Change your account name. Enter the new name you want to use. Click Change Name. Restart your computer to apply the changes.

Method 2: Using the Netplwiz Command

The Netplwiz command offers a more direct route to managing user accounts, including changing your user name. Here’s how to use it:

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type netplwiz and press Enter. Select the user account you want to rename. Click Properties. In the Properties window, change the User name field to your desired name. Click Apply and then OK. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Method 3: Changing Your Microsoft Account Name (If Applicable)

If you are using a Microsoft account to log in to Windows 11, you’ll need to change your name through your Microsoft account settings online.

Open a web browser and go to the Microsoft account website (account.microsoft.com). Sign in with your Microsoft account credentials. Click on Your info at the top of the page. Click on Edit name. Enter your first and last name as you want them to appear. Complete the CAPTCHA verification, if prompted. Click Save. Restart your computer for the changes to sync to your Windows 11 account.

Method 4: Changing a Local Account Name through Settings

This method is suitable for local accounts and offers a straightforward approach via the Settings app.

Open the Settings app. You can find it in the Start Menu or by pressing Windows key + I. Click on Accounts. Click on Your info. Click on Account settings Click on Rename PC. Enter the new name you want to use. Click Next. Restart your computer to apply the changes.

Tips

Always back up your important data before making significant system changes like renaming user accounts.

Be sure to restart your computer after changing the user name to ensure the changes are fully applied.

If you encounter any issues, double-check that you have administrator privileges for the account you are trying to rename.

Here’s a comparison of the methods discussed:

Method Account Type Complexity Requires Restart Control Panel Local/Microsoft Easy Yes Netplwiz Local/Microsoft Medium Yes Microsoft Account Microsoft Easy Yes Settings App Local Easy Yes

A Personalized Windows 11 Experience

Changing your user name in Windows 11 is a simple yet effective way to personalize your computing experience. Following these steps ensures a smooth and successful name change.

FAQ

Will changing my user name delete any of my files? No, changing your user name will not delete any of your files. However, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data before making any significant system changes.

Do I need administrator privileges to change my user name? Yes, you need administrator privileges to change the user name for any account on your Windows 11 computer.

Can I change my user name back to the original name if I don’t like the new one? Yes, you can change your user name back to the original name by following the same steps outlined in this guide.

Will changing my Microsoft account name change my email address? No, changing your Microsoft account name will not change your email address. It only changes the name that is displayed on your account.

What happens if I don’t restart my computer after changing the user name? Some changes may not be fully applied until you restart your computer. It’s recommended to restart to ensure all changes take effect.

Related reading