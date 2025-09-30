How To Archive Amazon Orders On Mobile And Desktop (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Archiving Amazon orders is a great way to declutter your order history without permanently deleting them. This allows you to focus on recent purchases while keeping older orders accessible if needed. Whether you’re using the Amazon app on your phone or browsing on your computer, the process is straightforward.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to archive your Amazon orders on both mobile and desktop. Archiving keeps your order history tidy without losing the information.

How Do I Archive Amazon Orders?

Archiving Amazon Orders on Mobile

Open the Amazon App: Launch the Amazon app on your iOS or Android device. Navigate to Your Orders: Tap the profile icon at the bottom of the screen, then select “Your Orders.” Find the Order to Archive: Scroll through your order list to find the specific order you want to archive. View Order Details: Tap on the order to view its details. Tap “Archive Order”: Scroll down to the bottom of the order details page and tap the “Archive Order” button. Confirm Archiving: A confirmation message will appear at the bottom of the screen, indicating that the order has been archived.

Archiving Amazon Orders on Desktop

Go to Amazon Website: Open your web browser and go to the Amazon website. Sign In: If you’re not already signed in, enter your email address and password to log in to your account. Access Your Orders: Hover over “Account & Lists” in the top right corner of the page, and then click on “Your Orders.” Find the Order to Archive: Scroll through your order list to find the order you want to archive. Click “Archive Order”: Click on the “Archive Order” button located below the order details. Confirm Archiving: The order will be moved to your archived orders.

How to View Archived Orders

On Mobile: In the Amazon app, go to “Your Orders,” tap on the filter option at the top, and select “Archived Orders.”

In the Amazon app, go to “Your Orders,” tap on the filter option at the top, and select “Archived Orders.” On Desktop: On the Amazon website, go to “Your Orders,” and select the “Archived Orders” tab.

Unarchiving Orders

On Mobile: Navigate to your archived orders, tap on the order you want to unarchive, and tap the “Unarchive Order” button.

Navigate to your archived orders, tap on the order you want to unarchive, and tap the “Unarchive Order” button. On Desktop: Navigate to your archived orders, and click the “Unarchive Order” button next to the order you want to restore.

Tips

Archiving orders is a great way to keep your order history organized, especially if you make frequent purchases.

Archived orders are still accessible, so you can review them at any time.

You can unarchive orders if you need to view them in your main order history.

To help you understand the differences between archiving and deleting orders, here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Archiving Deleting Accessibility Orders remain accessible in archive. Orders are permanently removed. Purpose To declutter the main order history. To permanently remove order information. Reversibility Orders can be unarchived. Deletion is usually irreversible. Data Retention Amazon still retains the order data. Data might still be retained by Amazon.

Keeping Your Amazon Order History Tidy

Archiving your Amazon orders is a useful feature to keep your order history organized and easy to navigate. Follow these simple steps on your mobile device or desktop to archive and manage your orders effectively.

FAQ

How do I find my archived orders on Amazon? On the Amazon app, go to “Your Orders,” tap on the filter option at the top, and select “Archived Orders.” On the Amazon website, go to “Your Orders,” and select the “Archived Orders” tab.

What happens when I archive an order on Amazon? Archiving an order moves it from your main order history to a separate archive, making it easier to manage your recent purchases. The order information is still accessible, but it doesn’t clutter your primary order list.

Can I unarchive an order on Amazon? Yes, you can unarchive an order at any time. Simply navigate to your archived orders, select the order, and click the “Unarchive Order” button.

Is there a limit to how many orders I can archive on Amazon? No, there is no known limit to the number of orders you can archive on Amazon. You can archive as many orders as you need to keep your order history organized.

