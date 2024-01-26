How Much Does TruthFinder Cost [Pricing and Features Explained]

How much does TruthFinder cost? How effective is it, and is it worth the price tag? You’ll learn all about it here.

With a database of over 350 million public records, TruthFinder is among the most popular background check services out there.

However, people tend to get confused about the cost of its services. So, we decided to clear that up for you. But first:

What is TruthFinder?

TruthFinder is an online background check platform with a database of 350 million+ public documents.

It can be used to look up and verify any individual resident in the United States using information as basic as the person’s name, address, and phone number.

TruthFinder has access to tons of data like criminal records, court and civil records, driving records, credit history, social media profiles, and more. To perform a background check, it searches through all that info and generates a detailed report.

However, TruthFinder doesn’t provide consumer reports as it is not an accredited agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This means that the information generated can only be used for personal reasons, such as clearing your doubts about someone or satisfying your curiosity.

How Much Does TruthFinder Cost?

TruthFinder offers three different membership options with prices ranging from $4.99 to $29.73 per month. Here’s a breakdown of its pricing plans:

Reverse Phone Lookup ($4.99 monthly): This plan gives you unlimited phone reports. If you want access to any of the site’s other features, you’ll need to pick another subscription.

People Search Membership ($28.05 monthly): With this option, you get unlimited personal and location reports. Paying for 2 months at once comes at a discounted rate of $23.28 per month.

Reverse Email Lookup Membership ($29.73 monthly): This plan grants access to unlimited email reports and personal reports.

Additionally, you can use the Dark Web Monitoring feature at the cost of $2.99 a month. TruthFinder also charges $3.99 a month if you want to download reports offline in PDF format.

Although you can cancel any of these membership plans at any time, they automatically renew every month. Also, you can only get a refund in certain circumstances, which have been highlighted in the platform’s Terms of Service.

How It Works

TruthFinder has access to a large database of publicly available records.

It uses optimized tools and algorithms to search through these records and find information about an individual based on their name, phone number, email, or last residential address.

The algorithm goes as deep as conducting dark web searches to upturn information that isn’t easily accessible to or included in regular background checks.

However, we can’t directly verify the accuracy of the gathered data, as TruthFinder’s website doesn’t reveal how often it updates its database and algorithms.

Features

TruthFinder offers various features that make it stand out among background check services. Here are the most important ones:

1. People Search

The people search feature allows you to gather information about an individual.

All you need to do is input your target’s first and last name. This then generates a list of people with that name and you can further narrow down the search with details like place of residence, workplace, etc.

2. Dark Web Check

This is a pretty handy TruthFinder feature. It notifies you of a compromise in your contact details, email addresses, SSN, and other public records once they get on the Dark Web.

The benefit is that it helps you act quickly and mitigate potential damage before it’s too late.

3. Background Check

Suspicious of a new acquaintance? You can easily clear your doubts by conducting a background check on TruthFinder.

This feature searches through a wide array of public records, revealing any history of crimes, felonies, or misdemeanors the individual might have been convicted of.

Also, it shows the type and date of crimes committed, plus the results of court rulings.

Interestingly, it takes it up a notch as it reveals any photos or mugshots taken so you can see and identify the person.

4. Reverse Phone Lookup

This feature allows you to identify the owner of a certain phone number, letting you decide if you want to pick up, call back, or block the number right away.

It shows the person’s name, location, where the call or message was made from, their type of phone (VoIP, landline, cell phone), etc.

5. Reverse Address Lookup

This feature helps you find the address of an old relative or a friend you’ve lost contact with. It reveals the details of people who have lived or currently living at that address.

Additionally, it allows you to access information about your neighbors, in case you think there might be something suspicious about them.

Finally, this feature comes in handy if you’re into real estate or researching a property as you can gather information about the area, knowing if it’s worth investing in or otherwise.

Wrap up

TruthFinder is one of the most popular and effective platforms for background checks.

It searches through addresses, social media profiles, criminal records, court rulings, and more to give you a complete picture of an individual’s past.

But how much does TruthFinder cost? You can choose between three subscription plans based on your needs, ranging from $4.99 to $29.73 a month.

FAQ

Is TruthFinder Free?

No, TruthFinder is not free. However, it offers a basic people search package at no cost.

This is unlike some platforms that allow you to run a basic check and then require you to pay before you can view the results generated.

With the basic people search on TruthFinder, you can access your target’s names, location, relatives and close friends, and their likely age.

How Much Is TruthFinder?

TruthFinder costs anywhere between $4.99 to $29.73 monthly for as long as you keep your subscription active.

Is TruthFinder a Legit Site?

Yes, it’s an entirely legitimate background check website that provides relevant, accurate, and up-to-date information.

It doesn’t break privacy rules and regulations, as all of the data it gathers is from public sources.

Is TruthFinder Reliable?

Yes, going by the accuracy of the information included in the generated reports, TruthFinder is reliable and can be trusted when it comes to running background checks for personal purposes.