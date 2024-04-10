Hotels Along My Route on Google Maps - How To Find Them

Home » How-To

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

hotels along my route google maps

Looking for hotels along your route on Google Maps? Read on, as I explain how to discover them along the way and make the most of your travel experience.

Let’s go!

How To Find Hotels Along Your Route on Google Maps

  1. Open Google Maps. For this example, I’ll use my PC browser.
Google Maps
  1. Tap on the Direction button to access the route option. Enter your starting point and final destination in the search bar at the top left of the screen. Google Maps will automatically generate a route for you.
Add route
  1. Tap on the Add destination button, pick your stop(s), and then drag your final destination to adjust your route.
Adding stops
  1. Go to the search button and type “hotels” then press enter. Alternatively, you can select hotels beside the search bar.
Add hotels
  1. All the hotels on the route will be displayed on the map. 
Check available hotels

That’s it!

Finding hotels along your route on Google Maps is a convenient way to ensure a comfortable travel experience. You can also pinpoint restaurants!

More about the topics: google maps

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.