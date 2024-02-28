Here's where you can use new Playground v2.5 for free

The AI maker claims that it's better than DALL-E 3 and Midjourney v5.2

Playground, a company specializing in text-to-image generation, has released Playground v2.5, an open-source model that surpasses the current state-of-the-art in aesthetic quality.

The AI model maker even goes as far as saying that this model is better than DALL-E 3 which powers Image Creator from Designer and Midjourney v5.2 in certain aspects, like aesthetic quality in color, contrast, and human-centric details.

The model has been trained to reduce visual errors in these images, focusing on aspects like facial details, eye shape, hair texture, and lighting.

But it’s not all free. The model has a “premium” version, which lets you select the width and height of the image however you want (up to 1536px). It costs at least $12 a month for the “Pro” version and $36 for Turbo, billed annually.

To use the new Playground v2.5, you can head over to Playground’s website and sign up first using your Google account.

After logging in, you can customize your experience by applying filters, entering prompts, and choosing whether to have AI assist you in refining your prompts. The platform also allows you to save your preferences and preferred models, including the current version, the newest release, or even older models, as presets for future use.