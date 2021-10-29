Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14623.20002 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds notable fixes to Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, but includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.

Changelog

Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where importing a query, then selecting a range in the new worksheet and loading from that range, would cause the query editor to open with the wrong table name.

We fixed an issue causing rendering errors when teleporting great distances in the grid (such as when using Ctrl + arrow key). Outlook Notable fixes We fixed an issue where the wrong end date for an all-day event was appearing in Calendar view.

We fixed an issue where the Windows Explorer would close unexpectedly when doing a “File – Send-To – Mail Recipient.” PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue where a printout would be cut off (data loss) when the user changed a document in portrait orientation from a bigger paper size to a smaller paper size.

We fixed an issue so the app will no longer prompt for a password to modify it if the user explicitly opens the file in read-only mode. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue that caused auto-scroll mode to not function.

We fixed an issue with co-authoring mode where a revision might not be saved.

We fixed an issue where a graphic could be missing in certain documents.

We fixed an issue where certain font styles were not being mapped appropriately when pasting text as “Keep text only.”

We fixed an issue where a mail-merge formatted document couldn’t be saved in .doc format. Office Suite Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where the PowerPoint app would stop responding and the error message “ERROR_TOO_MANY_FILES” would appear.

We fixed an issue so that Eyedropper functionality is enabled in documents opened with limited permissions.

We fixed an issue in which animated GIFs cropped to a non-rectangular shape would not animate in PowerPoint’s Slide Show presentation mode.

We added an option to the Record Slide Show dialog to remove the prompt to Export to Video on closing.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.