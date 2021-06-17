Today Microsoft released Visual Studio 2022 version 17.0 Preview 1 that brings UI improvements, 64 bit support and more to the popular IDE. The full changelog for the latest version can be seen below:

64-bit

devenv.exe is now 64-bit only

IntelliCode

Whole line auto completition

.NET 6 SDK

The .NET 6 SDK (preview) is included in Visual Studio 2022

This release has basic support for .NET MAUI projects. Temporarily you have to install the .NET MAUI workload separately from .NET 6. See our .NET Maui GitHub Repository for more information

Git Tooling

Removed the ability to revert back to the Team Explorer Git UI, making the new Git experience the only available built-in tooling.

Removed the option to install the GitHub extension from the Visual Studio Installer.

Test tools support

New versions of the test platform starting with 17.0 will not be able to run Generic tests and Ordered tests. These specific features only shipped as part of an early version of MSTestv1 and are not included in MSTestv2. Microsoft see very low usage of these features and ordered tests is now considered contrary to best testing practices.

Some test experiences will not be available in 17.0 Preview 1 including creating new TestSettings files and the TestSettings editor. Test runs will still be able to use TestSettings files, however TestSettings was replaced with RunSettings and Microsoft encourage users to migrate improved performance and functionality. Read more.

Coded UI Tests and [Web Load Tests](Cloud-based load testing service end of life | Azure DevOps Blog (microsoft.com)) support will not arrive in 17.0 preview 1 as Microsoft are still working on porting these experiences to Visual Studio 2022. Microsoft do plan to support them in subsequent previews, though Microsoft strongly encourage users to move off Coded UI Test and Web Load Test. These technologies were officially deprecated in 2019 and Microsoft do plan to remove them from the product when Microsoft can minimize the impact to users.

Web Tools

The Publish summary page now has actions to start / stop remote debugging and profiling under the ‘…’ menu on the top right corner of the ‘Hosting’ section

The Connected Services page now has an action to launch Storage Explorer

The “ASP.NET Core Empty” template that comes with .NET 6 is using the new ‘minimal APIs’ paradigm for which Microsoft have started to add support

Extensibility

VS SDK contains several breaking changes and Visual Studio 2019 extensions will not work in 2022. See VSSDK documentation for more information.

VS SDK Reference assemblies are no longer installed to the VSSDK\VisualStudioIntegration\Common\Assemblies folder. If your build was relying on these assemblies, please migrate your project to use NuGet packages instead. For offline scenarios: Keep an in-org nuget feed from which to restore the nuget packages. Check in the binaries.

folder. If your build was relying on these assemblies, please migrate your project to use NuGet packages instead. For offline scenarios:

New WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework

The current WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework is replaced with a new WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework, based on the same architecture used for the WPF XAML Designer for .NET (.NET Core).

The Visual Studio experience will look the same, but third-party control vendors need to support the new extensibility model since the previous model based on .design.dll and Microsoft.Windows.Design.Extensibility is deprecated. If you already created a .designtools.dll extension for .NET (.NET Core), that same extension will work for the new WPF XAML Designer for .NET Framework.

Please refer to the migration document below for further information about how to migrate to the new extensibility model.

Temporarily removed features

In the Preview 1 release of Visual Studio 2022 several features have yet to be migrated to 64-bit and are not yet in the preview. Microsoft plans to include these features in future updates and they are not being removed from Visual Studio.

Web Live Preview

Instrumentation profiler

Azure Cloud Service project support

T-SQL debugger

Web Load Test and TestController/TestAgent

Azure DataLake

Coded UI Test

DotFuscator

Incredibuild IDE integration

IntelliCode find and replace by example

Issues Addressed in this Release

From Developer Community

Known Issues

Adding a solution to TFVC Source Control via right click in Solution Explorer crashes VS

See all open issues and available workarounds in Visual Studio 2022 by following the link. Known Issues

Source: Microsoft