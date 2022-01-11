Microsoft is working on a revamped version of their Microsoft Defender app.

Microsoft Defender Preview featured new styling and a simplified design, and appears to be designed to protect all your devices. The minimum requirements note support for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The app is available to download in the Store, but it appears the installation is restricted to only some users, likely internal Microsoft staff.

Today ALumia uploaded new marketing shots of the app.

The screenshots make it clear that the solution is focused on protecting all your devices, including your smartphones and even MacBooks.

