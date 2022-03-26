Microsoft Flight Simulator fans will be delighted to know the release of World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra, which will showcase the exquisite beauty of the Iberian Peninsula. The announcement was made on the 24th of March in an Xbox Wire post by Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

“Start exploring the coastal nooks of the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the heights of the Pyrenees, and legendary architecture of cities like Lisbon and Madrid with World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar & Andorra,” writes Neumann about the things players can do to the new update. “Fly over the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia to appreciate its architectural details, admire the innovation at the Aqueduct of Segovia and the richness of the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.”

The update focuses on Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra, which features high-resolution geographic improvements, new elevation data, and aerial imagery. The patch also offers photogrammetry treatment for the six cities in the simulator, namely the Barreiro, Bilbao, Cascais, Coimbra, Lisbon, and Malaga. Even more, Microsoft added four new handcrafted airports: La Seu d’Urgell Airport (LESU), Pico (LPPI), Faro (LPFR), and A Coruna (LECO).

Moreover, World Update VIII includes four bush trips (Portugal, Pyrenees, Mediterranean Coast, Iberia Connection), four new discovery flights (around Barcelona, Coimbra, Gibraltar, Lisbon, and Madrid), and five brand new landing challenges (Girona, Bilbao, Pico Airport, Leon, and Portimao). According to reports, it also improved Airport data on 100 airports and added more than 1000 missing airports in the game. It also comes with 99 custom points of interest that can make the simulation game more exciting. Some of them include the Alqueva Dam,

Basílica De La Sagrada Família, El Monumento Natural de los Mallos de Riglos, Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Centre, and the Tenerife International Center For Fairs & Congresses.

On the other hand, according to the list presented by SteamDB, the update has also addressed some issues. According to the site, there are lots of fixed issues included in World Update VIII. For the complete list of these improvements and the remaining known issues, click here.

The update is now available for free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Meanwhile, those who want to try this world for the first time can get the Microsoft Flight Simulator for their Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows 10/11, and Steam and also on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.