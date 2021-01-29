343 Industries has revealed that the sandbox content for Halo Infinite is almost complete, but more polish is needed before launch.



Explained in a new update for the upcoming Xbox exclusive, lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo said that the campaign content is currently 90% finished.

“[The Sandbox team] is super busy,” DelHoyo said. “We have everyone fixing bugs on our launch content and some exciting efforts kicking off for future updates – like new vehicles, equipment, etc. But we’re pretty much playtesting a ton and looking for ways to polish and improve everything. All of our launch content is in-game and being played daily but it takes a strong effort to get something from 90% to a full 100% ship quality.”

Currently, work is being done to stamp out any bugs and evaluating the visual fidelity of “sandbox items” such as weapons, vehicles and equipment. With many upset at the graphical state of Halo Infinite during its reveal, 343 is keen to improve before launch.

“So, we are pushing hard to squash bugs and tune our toys so they are in a good spot as we get closer and closer to launch (and public flighting before that). Additionally, we are taking time to evaluate the visuals of certain sandbox items with the goal of ensuring everything is landing the way the art directors envisioned. As a result, some sandbox items we’ve previously shown might be getting a facelift here and there by the time you see them again.”

With the single player content almost finished, the lengthy delay until Halo Infinite’s Fall release will give the team a chance to get ahead of future updates. With the new game set to be a live service title for the next ten years as well as a free-to-play multiplayer game, having extra time to prepare gives the team a fantastic opportunity to kick things off strong.