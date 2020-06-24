Not much is known about Microsoft’s upcoming return to the Halo series with Halo Infinite, but we’re starting to get some details and we’re starting to get very excited!

Revealed through a small audio teaser on the official Halo Twitter account, it’s been revealed that the formidable Covenant force The Banished will be the antagonists of Halo Infinite when it launches later this year.

The audio log features a Covenant brute telling the audience that there will be “no more Prophets, no more lies”, referring to the original Covenant’s Great Journey to activate the Halo rings as part of a fake religious mission at the hands of the Prophets.

Here’s a full transcription of the Halo Infinite teaser:

Forces occupy The Ring. It will be under our control. Humanity will burn. Their brazen defiance will be all but a memory. No more Prophets, no more lies! We stand together, brothers to the end! We are his will, we are his legacy, we are The Banished. https://twitter.com/Halo/status/1275806134142525440

At the end of the audio log, the brute that’s speaking mentions that they are “his will… His legacy”. Who is this he? That would be presumably be Atriox, the leader of The Banished during the story of Halo Wars 2.

Atriox was a Brute Warmaster that led The Banished after escaping his own ordered execution by the Prophets of the Covenant. After the fall of The Covenant after the truce at the end of Halo 3, Atriox led The Banished on a new war path to attempt to build new Halo rings to destroy the Human race.

As far as Halo’s enemies go, Atriox is by far one of the most imposing. However, by the sounds of this Halo Infinite audio log, Atriox is no longer alive and The Banished are fighting in his legacy.

The Halo Infinite Discover Hope trailer showed fans a destroyed Halo Ring, a scene that many thought would be the game’s opening. Either this battle around the ring between Master Chief, Atriox and The Banished occurs at the start of the game, or players will learn bits of the battle after the fact.

Halo Infinite launches this Holiday for Xbox One, Xbox One X, PC and Xbox Series X. It’s a launch title for the latter system and will be available in Xbox Game Pass.