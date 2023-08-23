How to Find Halfway Point on Google Maps

Finding a halfway point between two locations can be a bit tricky on Google Maps, as there’s no direct feature for this. However, you can still achieve it through the following methods:

Method 1: Measure the Distance

Open Google Maps: Go to Google Maps on your web browser. Right-Click on Starting Point: Right-click on your starting point and select “Measure Distance.” Click on Ending Point: Click on the map again to mark the second location. Note the Distance: The distance between the two points will be displayed. You can manually find the halfway point by looking at the distance.

Method 2: Calculate Using Coordinates

Get Coordinates: Find the coordinates of both starting and ending points. Calculate Latitude: Add the latitudes of each point and divide by two. Calculate Longitude: Add the longitudes of each location and divide by two. Enter New Coordinates: Write down the new coordinates, which represent the latitudes and longitudes of the midpoint, and enter them in Google Maps.

Method 3: Use Third-Party Services

Choose a Service: Websites like WhatsHalfway and TravelMath can automatically calculate the halfway point. Enter Addresses: Input the starting and ending addresses. View the Halfway Point: The service will highlight the point in the middle and may provide additional information like nearby hotels or restaurants.

While Google Maps doesn’t offer a direct tool to find the halfway point, these methods provide practical workarounds. Whether you’re measuring the distance manually, calculating coordinates, or using a third-party service, you can find the perfect spot to meet halfway.