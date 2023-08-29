8 Best Greeting Card Software [Free & Premium]

Greeting cards have a timeless charm, and creating personalized ones has never been easier with the help of greeting card software.
Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply sending a heartfelt message to your loved ones, good greeting card software offers quick and easy access to features for creating unique and memorable cards.
Below is a comprehensive list of the best greeting card software options, combining free and premium options. Let’s dive right in!
Comparison Table
Free
|Software
|Ease of Use
|Templates & Customization
|Design Features & Tools
|Media Integration
|Output Quality & Sharing
|Fotor
|User-friendly interface; Robust editing tools
|Wide template selection; Advanced editing tools
|Advanced photo editing; Premium resources
|Images and clipart
|High-resolution output; Share digitally or print
|FotoJet
|User-friendly interface
|Comprehensive templates; Advanced customization
|Advanced photo editing; Premium resources
|Photos and graphics
|High-quality output; Share digitally or print
|Canva
|Vast design elements; Team collaboration
|Extensive library; Advanced customization
|Animation options; Resizable designs
|Photos and illustrations
|High-resolution output; Share digitally or print
|GIMP
|Advanced editing; Layer support
|Template flexibility; Open-source nature
|Advanced photo editing; Extensive toolset
|Various media
|High-quality output; Export and sharing options
Paid
|Software
|Ease of Use
|Templates & Customization
|Design Features & Tools
|Media Integration
|Output Quality & Sharing
|inPixio Greeting Card Maker
|User-friendly interface; Customizable templates
|A wide array of templates; Comprehensive editing tools
|Intuitive drag-and-drop design
|Integrate images and text
|High-quality output; Easy digital sharing
|Adobe Express
|User-friendly interface; Animation options
|Abundant template collection; Adobe integration
|Animation and effects; Comprehensive library
|Integrate images and graphics
|High-quality output; Easy digital sharing
|Greeting Card Factory Deluxe
|User-friendly interface; Customizable templates
|Broad template range; Multimedia integration
|Advanced editing tools; Photo and text manipulation
|Integrate photos, text, and music
|Professional printing services; High-quality results
|Hallmark Card Studio
|Hallmark expertise; Expansive library
|Diverse templates; Advanced editing options
|Hallmark’s design elements; Advanced tools
|Integrate various media
|Professional printing services; High-quality design
1. inPixio – Best overall greeting card software
inPixio offers its users a great platform filled with templates and customization options, making the process of creating greeting cards available even to beginners. The creation process is intuitive, and the results are incredible, making it one of the best greeting card software for Windows.
Pros
- A large number of templates specific to occasions
- Easy-to-use editing tools for image adjustments and editing
- Drag-and-drop interface for easy access to your files
- Quick sharing features
Cons
- Doesn’t include advanced design features
- Some templates may have a watermark in the free version
2. Fotor – Advanced Online Photo Editing Software
Fotor is another free greeting card maker offering users a great range of templates and powerful editing tools designed for beginners and professionals.
Pros
- A large variety of templates and design features
- Photo editing tools
- A great number of fonts and graphics
Cons
- Premium software requires a subscription
3. Adobe Express – Best Greeting Card Software for Mac
Adobe Express contains a suite of creative tools, including a card maker, and is one of the best greeting card software for Mac users. As the software comes from Adobe, this app is known for its extensive image library, user-friendly interface, and amazing results.
Pros
- High-quality templates included
- Can edit projects across devices
- Can enhance cards with animated elements
- Access to the Adobe Creative Cloud resources
Cons
- Some templates may have customization restrictions
4. Canva – Best Free Online Card Maker
Canva is one of the best online design platforms, offering users an easy way to create unlimited designs for any project.
You can create greeting cards, invitations, etc. To simplify the process, it offers you access to many templates, fonts, images, and other visual elements.
Pros
- An extensive library filled with design elements
- User-friendly interface
- Great for collaboration with group-card making
- Wide range of customization options
Cons
- More intricate designs will require a learning period
- The free version is limited compared to the premium alternative
5. Greeting Card Factory Deluxe – Customizable Premium Card Software
Greeting Card Factory Deluxe, as the name suggests, is a premium software well-known in the field for many customizable templates and other graphic elements. With this tool, you can create professional-looking cards to impress your family and friends.
Pros
- Wide range of templates for any occasion
- Advanced editing tools for precise editing
- Can add photos, text, and even music to cards
- High-quality results perfect for printing
Cons
- Some advanced features might require learning
6. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) – Open-Source Graphics Editor
GIMP is a powerful open-source free greeting card software that allows graphics editing and offers users various tools. You can use these tools to create amazing greeting cards, even though it does require a learning period for more complex projects.
Pros
- Offers professionals an advanced visual editing platform
- Enables users to work with layers
- Open-source with a strong community
Cons
- Requires a learning process before taking advantage of all features
- It could be overwhelming for beginners
7. Hallmark Card Studio – Expert-Level Greeting Card Designer
Hallmark Card Studio is well known for its power to create quality greeting cards. Users get access to an expansive collection of images, templates, and fonts, providing almost unlimited customization features.
Pros
- Wide range of templates, graphics, and images
- Advanced editing tools
- Fully integrated with Hallmark’s design expertise
Cons
- Premium cost
- Advanced features will require time to master
8. FotoJet – Comprehensive Online Design Too
The free version of FotoJet is a comprehensive online design tool perfectly optimized to create stunning greeting cards. The user-friendly interface makes it simple to navigate the menus, and the diverse templates, fonts, and design elements make the process seamless. Users can integrate photos and clipart into their projects and customize them accordingly.
Pros
- Extensive range of templates with different themes
- Advanced editing tools
- It can integrate photos and clipart
- User-friendly build
Cons
- Some of the advanced features require a learning period
- Premium features are only accessible through a subscription
Choosing the perfect greeting card software depends on your design skills, preferences, and, of course, your specific needs. Whether you opt for a free or premium option, the software choices presented above will allow you to create personalized and heartfelt greeting cards for any occasion.
Express your emotions creatively with the perfect greeting card software!