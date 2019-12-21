Great deal: Grab Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ for $520 and $560 respectively

If case you missed the Black Friday deals on latest smartphones, check out these great deals from Amazon for Prime members. You can get up to $340 discount on the Samsung flagship devices, which includes Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e. After the 20% cashback discount available for Prime members, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e for $520, $560 and $510 respectively. Find the specs of these devices below.
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|Color
|Glass: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Flamingo Pink
|Glass: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Flamingo Pink
|Glass: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Flamingo Pink ; Ceramic: Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
|Screen
|5.8” Infinity Display* ; Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|6.1” Infinity Display* ; Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|6.4” Infinity Display* ; Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Display Type
|Flat
|Edge
|Edge
|Biometrics
|Capacitive Fingerprint ; Facial Recognition
|In Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint ; Facial Recognition
|In Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint ; Facial Recognition
|Front Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera ; 8MP Portrait Lens
|Rear Camera
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel ; 16MP Ultra Wide
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel ; 16MP Ultra Wide ; 12MP 2x Zoom
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel ; 16MP Ultra Wide ; 12MP 2x Zoom
|Capacity
|128GB Storage / 6GB RAM ; 256GB Storage / 8 GB RAM
|128GB Storage / 8GB RAM ; 512GB Storage / 8GB RAM
|128GB Storage / 8GB RAM ; 512GB Storage / 8GB RAM ; 1TB Storage / 12GB RAM
|Battery
|3,100mAh ; All-Day Battery ; Wireless PowerShare
|3,400 mAh ; All-Day Battery ; Wireless PowerShare
|4,100mAh ; All-Day Battery ; Wireless PowerShare
Find the deal here on Amazon.
