In September Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.

It also comes with two USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 ports? and a dedicated Surface charging port. You can pair this device with Surface Slim Pen 2?and magnetically attach, store, and charge it under front of keyboard. New HD 1080p camera and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support will allow you to experience great video calls.

All this great technology does not come cheap, but now BestBuy is offering a $300 discount on the Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which normally retails for $1799 and can now be picked up for only $1499. Check out the amazing deal at BestBuy here.

Surface Laptop Studio Tech Specs:

Dimensions12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” ( 323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm )
Display
  • Screen: 14.4”2 PixelSense™ Flow Display
  • Refresh rate: up to 120Hz
  • Resolution:?2400 x 1600?(201 PPI)
  • Aspect ratio: 3:2
  • Contrast ratio: 1500:1
  • Surface Pen* enabled
  • Touch: 10-point multi-touch
  • Dolby Vision® support3
Memory16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM
Processor
  • Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i5-11300H
  • Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H
Accessories Support
  • Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2* storage for charging
  • Compatible with Surface Dial* off-screen interaction
Security
  • Hardware TPM?2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support
  • Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
  • Windows enhanced hardware security
Software
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Preloaded Microsoft 365 Apps7
  • Microsoft 365?Home?30-day trial
  • Preloaded Xbox App
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate one month trial7
Sensors
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Magnetometer
What’s in the box
  • Surface Laptop Studio
  • Intel®?Core™?i5: 60W Surface Power Supply
  • Intel®?Core™?i7: 95W Surface Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents
Weight
  • Intel® Core™ i5 models 3.83 lb (1,742.9 grams)
  • Intel® Core™ i7 models 4.00 lb (1,820.2 grams)
Storage5Removable solid-state drive (SSD)6 options: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1TB, 2TB
Battery life1
  • Intel®?Core™?i5: Up to 19 hours of typical device usage
  • Intel®?Core™?i7: Up to 18 hours of typical device usage
Graphics?
  • Intel® Core™?i5?models: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
  • Intel® Core™?i7?models: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™3050 Ti? laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 GPU memory
Connections
  • 2 x USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt™ 4 technologies support
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1 x Surface Connect port
Cameras, video, and audio
  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 1080p resolution front facing camera.
  • Dual far-field Studio Mics
  • Quad Omnisonic™ speakers with Dolby Atmos®
Wireless
  • Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible
  • Bluetooth Wireless 5.1 technology
  • Xbox Wireless built-in
Exterior
  • Casing: Magnesium and Aluminum
  • Color: Platinum
Warranty81-year limited hardware warranty
Keyboard layout
  • Activation: Moving (mechanical) keys
  • Layout: QWERTY, full row of function keys (F1-F12)
  • Windows key and dedicated buttons for media controls, screen brightness
  • Backlight
Battery capacities?[Microsoft Stores only]
  • Battery Capacity Nominal (WH): 58.0
  • Battery Capacity Min (WH): 56.3
HingeDynamic Woven Hinge made of woven fabric with embedded cables that can bend 180 degrees

The new Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1,599.99 at the Microsoft Store.

via XDA-Dev

