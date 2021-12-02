In September Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop Studio with latest Intel processors, NVIDIA GPU and more. The new Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4” PixelSense touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support for great viewing experience. For an uncompromised performance, the Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel 11th gen H-series Quad-core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU, up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage.
It also comes with two USB 4.0 with Thunderbolt 4 ports? and a dedicated Surface charging port. You can pair this device with Surface Slim Pen 2?and magnetically attach, store, and charge it under front of keyboard. New HD 1080p camera and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support will allow you to experience great video calls.
All this great technology does not come cheap, but now BestBuy is offering a $300 discount on the Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, which normally retails for $1799 and can now be picked up for only $1499. Check out the amazing deal at BestBuy here.
Surface Laptop Studio Tech Specs:
Dimensions
12.72” x 8.98” x 0.746” ( 323.28 mm x 228.32 mm x 18.94 mm )
Display
Screen: 14.4”2 PixelSense™ Flow Display
Refresh rate: up to 120Hz
Resolution:?2400 x 1600?(201 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Contrast ratio: 1500:1
Surface Pen* enabled
Touch: 10-point multi-touch
Dolby Vision® support3
Memory
16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM
Processor
Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i5-11300H
Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H
Accessories Support
Integrated Surface Slim Pen 2* storage for charging
Compatible with Surface Dial* off-screen interaction
Security
Hardware TPM?2.0 chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support
Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in