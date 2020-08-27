The recent reveal of WB Montreal’s Batman game Gotham Knights saw many think that the game would be a Games as a Service title littered with microtransactions. Developer WB Montreal claims that isn’t the case.

While the game is designed as an online cooperative RPG with character progression, skins and level-based combat, it’s not a Games as a Service title like the dreaded Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In an interview with IGN, senior producer Fleur Marty explained how and why Gotham Knights isn’t a Games as a Service title at all.

“This is very much not designed as a game-as-service,” Marty told the outlet. “There is an ability tree, which is different for each of the characters, and then there’s gear that you craft – and so choices that you’re going to be making – but that does not mean that this is a game-as-service.”

While the game may be playable in a four-player co-op form, Marty was keen to express that the entirety of Gotham Knights is also designed to be played in single-player without the need to connect to Warner Bros servers to play.

“We think that teaming up and living that dynamic duo fantasy can be also a really great experience for players, but we won’t force it on them,” Marty said.

Creative director Patrick Redding also chimed in: “You could go back to the Belfry and say, ‘Oh, I’ve just unlocked the next major piece of the mystery. And I need to go deal with this thing.’ And you can decide that this is the perfect opportunity for me to swap out and play somebody else, so we allow you to dip in and out of those characters.”

“But we know most players will typically gravitate towards that one hero that really reflects their style.”

Gotham Knights is a cross-generation video game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.