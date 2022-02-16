What’s better than a HERO9 Black? Well, it’s GoPro HERO10 Black! It flaunts the latest action camera technologies of GoPro and even comes with a $50 off when you get it today!

When the world thought that HERO9 was the end of the line, GoPro HERO10 Black came like a boss with a whole new set of better features. It can capture photos with higher resolution at 23 MP (plus SuperPhoto with HDR) and can now shoot quality video with up to 5.3K resolution at 60 fps. It also comes with some upgrades in its software, allowing you to better experience the true GoPro quality in your videos and pictures. Some of the best highlights this sports camera is offering are:

Slow-Mo and Frame Grabs

GoPro cameras are known for their majestic video capabilities, and one of the details that put them into glory is the slow-motion effect. Now, the GoPro HERO10 Black will deliver the same clarity in slow-mo vids but in higher resolution. Indeed, not only is it available in 1080p, but you can also enjoy it in 2.7K resolution! Even more, you can perform Frame Grab from 5.3K videos by pausing them and taking 15.8 MP still photos!

GP2 Processor

To make this new model feel more responsive, GoPro designed it with a new processor that can give you a snappy performance, responsive touch controls, and double the frame rate.

HyperSmooth 4.0 Video Stabilization

The video stabilization of the GoPro sports cameras got another upgrade with the release of HyperSmooth 4.0 in HERO10 Black. With this, there is a better low-light performance and horizon leveling with the high tilt limit, resulting in perfectly straight footage.

Meanwhile, GoPro retains some of the best features we already love in HERO10 Black’s predecessor. That includes the smart detections (face, smile, blink, and scene detection), scratch-resistant lens cover, rugged and water-resistant design of the body, GPS performance stickers, 1080p Full HD Webcam mode, HEVC video format, reliable connectivity, and a long-lasting 1720 mAh battery, and more. Also, you can still go hands-free with GoPro HERO10 Black, thanks to its recognition of 14 voice commands in 11 languages and 6 accents. Lastly, it still has the Standard, Activity, Cinematic modes, and custom presets.