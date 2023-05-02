Latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 render shows a bigger external screen allowing better functions

Leaker OnLeaks and MediaPeanut released a render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, giving us a better idea of the anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5. While the upcoming phone is generally expected to have the same size for its internal screen, the render shows a much larger external one, measuring almost double the size of Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch cover screen.

The outer screen of Galaxy Z Flip is one of its main defining features, but the small screen of the earlier models limits the functions the screen can do. With this, it is good news that Samsung is giving us a much larger one in Galaxy Z Flip 5. In the render, the screen is not exactly in a smooth rectangular shape. It is uneven and can be compared to the form of a folder, but its size should allow users to perform more functions on the wider screen.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your first and most comprehensive look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip5 (360° video + crispy 5K renders + dimensions)! On behalf of new Partner @MediaPeanutBlog ?? https://t.co/1MZ5k32IL0 pic.twitter.com/excySevmYI — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2023

According to rumors, this will include notification viewing and typing capability. If true, Flip 5 will be the most efficient model in the Galaxy Z Flip lineup, allowing users to perform actions without opening the entire unit. The inner screen, meanwhile, will reportedly remain at 6.7 inches.o

According to reports, Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also employ a “teardrop” hinge, allowing it to be thinner than its predecessor. Its unfolded dimensions will reportedly measure 165 x 71.8 x 6.7 mm. With such numbers, its difference from Galaxy Z Flip 4 (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm) won’t be that huge. Yet, this reduction in thickness is still a welcome change.

The same hinge improvement with IPX8-level waterproof support is expected for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has its own render shared by leakers. According to rumors, the sizes of the internal and external screens of Galaxy Z Fold 5 will still be the same as its predecessor, but the hinge should make the phone’s body slimmer. Specifically, rumors say Galaxy Z Fold 5’s folded form will only now measure 13.4 mm, a rather big difference from the 15.8 mm thickness measurement of Galaxy Z Fold 4. When unfolded, this should allow the unit to measure 6.1 mm, a reduction of .2 mm from its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to have a Samsung-dedicated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.