Google is opening its first ever physical retail store in New York

Last year, Microsoft announced that it is closing all its retail stores around the world. During the announcement, Microsoft also mentioned that it will reimagine the retail locations in London, NYC, Sydney, and Redmond campus as Microsoft Experience Centers.

Today, Google surprised everyone by announcing its first ever physical retail store which will be in New York. The new Google Store in Chelsea will allow customers to experience Google’s hardware (Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit, Pixelbooks, and more) and services. This new Google Store will be open to the public in summer 2021. Customers can also shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in store.

Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how Google’s products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways.

Google will have experts on hand to help visitors get the most out of their device, such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations.

You can participate in one of the how-to workshops Google will offer throughout the year.

Source: Google