Google is working on a way to speed up the re-opening of tabs using the Reopen closed tab feature.

Currently, the feature reloads a page that has been recently closed from scratch, but Google is working on a way to reopen the closed page instantly.

Google is thinking of using the Back Forward Cache feature, which currently lets you go back and forward using the navigation buttons instantly, to also store pages that you have closed.

This would mean you can reopen pages as fast as going backwards and forward, but presumably also means closed pages will still take up some memory.

In the description of the feature Google also warns that the feature is “highly experimental” and will lead to various breakages.

If you are brave you can however enable the Closed Tab Cache in Chrome Canary and help Google test the feature.

How do our readers feel about this change? Let us know below.

via Techdows.