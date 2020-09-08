Google announces new Verified Calls feature on Google Phone app

Google today announced a new feature called Verified Calls that will be available on Google Phone app. Businesses rely on phone calls to reach out to new and existing customers. But customers don’t attend these calls if the call is from unknown numbers. Verified Calls solves this problem. With Verified Calls, you can know caller’s name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol indicating the business has been authenticated by Google. Google tested Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results were positive.

For instance, banks calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction can increase answer rates by stating the call reason. A food delivery or logistics company can do the same to make sure customers are available to receive their deliveries.

Verified Calls is now rolling out in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come. Brand and channel partners can go to Google’s website to get their businesses verified.

Source: Google