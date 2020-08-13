Google updates Google Travel app with more local COVID-19 info

Google has updated its Google Travel app and service to help users navigate the complicated post-COVID-19-lockdown world. Because the impact of COVID-19 on destinations can vary, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest travel-related information for places you may want to visit.

When you search on Google for information like hotels, flights or things to do, Google already displays COVID-19 travel advisory or restriction for your destination and Google recently introduced driving alerts to notify users about COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along their route in Google Maps.

As restrictions and advisories begin to lift, Google is adding information about travel resuming in a specific destination on Google Search. By next week Google will be displaying the percentage of open hotels with availability and flights operating at the city or county level based on Google Flights and Hotels data from the previous week.

Travel trends including flights operating and open hotels with availability on Google

When you visit google.com/travel and tap on a trip you’re planning, or search for hotels and things to do, you’ll now see trendlines for hotel and flight availability. Links to additional local resources, including the number of COVID-19 cases, are provided as well.

Find hotels and vacation rentals with refundable rates

Due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, people often want flexibility when making travel plans. Many hotels and vacation rentals now offer free cancellation to give travelers more confidence when planning trips. Search for a hotel, and later this month a vacation rental, on google.com/travel and filter to see only rooms or properties with free cancellation policies. Tap on a specific listing to see more details.

Free cancellation filter for hotels

Google says they will continue to share the most relevant information so users can make informed decisions and travel safely when the time comes.