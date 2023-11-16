Google updates AI shopping features days after disclosure of Copilot in Microsoft Shopping

Google has unveiled AI-driven shopping tools aiming to change the holiday shopping experience. With the introduction of GenAI in Search and Image Generation for Shopping, users can discover tailored gift ideas and visualize desired products seamlessly. Microsoft also revealed a similar concept called Copilot in Microsoft Shopping earlier this week.

Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) is a tool that uses AI capabilities to provide personalized gift recommendations to users. With SGE, individuals can enter queries such as “great gifts for home cooks” and explore subcategories catering to diverse interests, including culinary subscriptions and specialty tools.

Apart from this, there is also the AI-powered Image Generation feature, which lets shoppers visualize their desired apparel styles visually. By searching for specific items like a “colorful patterned puffer jacket,” users can generate realistic images that match their preferences, refining their choices in real time.

Furthermore, Google has expanded its Virtual Try-On feature, leveraging generative AI for men’s tops. This tool allows users to see how clothing looks on different models with varying skin tones, body shapes, heights, and sizes, aiding in confident decision-making.

The introduction of the new features will take place in stages. The gift ideas feature will be immediately available to SGE users who are logged in. US mobile users can generate product variations in December and search for similar items. Also, the expanded virtual try-on feature for men’s tops will be instantly available to all US mobile users, and desktop access will follow shortly.