Google officially unveils the upcoming Google Nest smart speaker

After multiple leaks, Google has finally unveiled the upcoming Google Nest smart speaker. The new Nest speaker will be replacing Google Home smart speaker lineup and will be available for purchase soon.

Like with the Pixel 4, Google has announced the speaker ahead of the launch to shut down leaks and rumours. Google sent out videos and images to a couple of media outlets showing the new Google Nest smart speaker. Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal any information about the specs, or pricing of the Nest smart speaker.

Here’s the 13 second video they shared with us. pic.twitter.com/TMw9HSeSbC — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 10, 2020

The video shared by Google does show something interesting though. The new Google Nest smart speaker may be portable, making it the first portable smart speaker in the market. Unfortunately, there’s no way to confirm if that’s true or not as Google didn’t reveal the specs. Moreover, there is no information on when the speaker will launch but we do expect Google to show it at their annual event.