Google to discontinue support for magazine content in Google News, refunds announced

Google has announced it will discontinue support for magazine content in Google News on December 18, 2023. This means users can no longer access purchased or subscribed magazines through the Google News app or website.

Google is allowing users to export and save their purchased magazine issues. However, some magazines may contain interactive elements that cannot be downloaded and saved. In these cases, users will be eligible for a refund.

Users affected by this change will receive an email titled “An update to Google News magazine support.” The email will be containing a link to a download page or a unique link to request a refund if eligible.

Users have until December 18, 2023, to export their magazines and/or claim a refund. After that date, they will lose access to their purchased magazines through Google News.

TLDR: what to do if you are affected by this change?

If you are affected by this change, you have two options:

Export your magazines. To do this, follow the instructions in the email you received from Google. You can export your magazines to a PDF or EPUB file. Claim a refund. You are eligible for a refund if your purchased magazines contain interactive elements that cannot be downloaded and saved. To claim a refund, click here

Google did not provide a reason for discontinuing support for magazine content in Google News.