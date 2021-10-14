Google search introduces continuous scrolling on mobile devices

Today, Google announced the availability of continuous scrolling of search results on mobile devices. When you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load. This will make browsing search results more seamless for end users. This new continuous scrolling search experience is starting to gradually roll out today for most English searches on mobile in the U.S.
For example, for broader, more open-ended questions like “What can I do with pumpkins?” you may want to consider more results and inspiration before deciding how to move forward. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd.
Source: Google