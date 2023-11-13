Google rolls out shopping filter for buying from local shops and sellers

Google is now rolling out a shopping filter for local queries, meaning users can shop for products from local stores directly from the Google Search results. This significant change makes it easier for potential customers to find and purchase products from local businesses.

New local shopping filter that’s starting to appear for local product searches also needs: SMB and in-stock. pic.twitter.com/wygqUGpSZn — Greg Sterling ?? (@gsterling) November 8, 2023

The shopping filter will appear for local queries that contain shopping intent, such as “bikes near me” or “best running shoes in Almaty.” When users click on the shopping filter, they are presented with various options, such as filtering by brand, price, availability, and local stores.

This feature could be exceedingly useful for local retailers trying to compete with online brands. This is because the general public has been focusing more on online shopping, making it difficult for small businesses to reach potential customers. With the shopping filter, it will be easier for customers to find products from local stores. This is particularly advantageous for smaller businesses with limited online presence.

It is believed that the shopping filter is currently being tested. However, many of my associates have already been able to find it, so it is doubtful if it is still in testing. It is expected to be rolled out to more users in the upcoming weeks if it is being tested.

This change is a welcome development for local businesses as it will make it easier to reach potential customers and compete with online retailers.