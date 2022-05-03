Our May software update is now rolling out to supported Pixel devices! The update includes: ?????? Improvements for haptic feedback

? Fixes for display & launcher

? Latest security fixes Device applicability varies Learn more on our Community post: https://t.co/36iwv6s3WS — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 2, 2022

Google Pixel is rolling out its May 2022 update that will fix three issues in Pixel devices running Android 12. The update covers three main points, according to Google: the user interface, display/graphics, and sensors.

The first two items mentioned above will apply to all Pixel devices, from Pixel 3a to Pixel 6 Pro. It includes the fix for issues that occasionally causes the display to wake without user interaction and the launcher to crash after restarting the device under certain conditions. On the other hand, the third fix included in the update and dedicated to the sensors of the Pixel devices is only for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. It provides improvements in the haptic feedback, which makes the feel of the vibration on them more prominent.

The change in the haptic feedback of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro follows the concerns posted by some Redditors who claim that the vibration of the said devices became weaker after the March update. According to one Redditor, the decrease in the intensity only happened in the notifications, making them “almost imperceivable.” In terms of the other vibrations like typing, the Redditor added, the strength of the vibration remained the same.

Another post in the Google Community echoed the same concern. “The vibration settings are maxed out, and the notifications feel terrible now,” reads the post. “The vibration is barely present at all. The haptics works exactly the same and feel great, but I can’t even tell when I get a notification anymore. Confirmed this is happening on my wife’s phone as well.”

With the new update, Pixel device owners can feel more robust vibrations, especially when their respective setting is set to the maximum. Nonetheless, for those who feel comfortable having weaker vibrations, adjusting it is possible in the device’s settings menu.

The rollout started on May 2 and will continue over the next week. Google said that the distribution will come in phases, depending on the users’ carriers and devices. Once the availability of the OTA in the device is ready, the Pixel owners will receive a notification.