Way back in May 2021 Google announced that it will make 2-factor or 2 step verification for Google accounts mandatory before the end of the year, and now we know which date this will happen.

Google says one of the best ways to protect your account from a breached or bad password is by having a second form of verification in place.

Text in their apps suggests D-day for the move will be the 9th November, with the text noting:

After entering the password, you will need to complete a second step on the phone. Keep your phone handy when you log in. Two-Step Verification will be activated automatically on November 9th. If you want, you can activate this feature first: your account is ready.

Google has been channelling new Google Account users into activating Two-Step Verification since May, but moving the mass of existing users, many of whom may have multiple accounts, to Two-Step verification may be more of a struggle.

via HTNovo