Korean publication ETNews reports that Google is working on a foldable smartphone and that Samsung will be providing some components for this.

Specifically, Samsung Display will be offering a flexible display and ultra-thin glass, with the latter being something of a Samsung speciality.

Samsung Display expressed some concern about wider distribution of UTG technology would undermine Samsung’s competitiveness, but on reflection, they noted that Samsung is so far ahead of rivals that this would not particularly matter.

Google’s entrance to the foldable market should be a game-changer, with many of the improvements needed to support new form factor expected to trickle down to base Android.

