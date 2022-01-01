Pixel fans in India faced disappointment when Google decided to not release the Pixel series in the country. The last Pixel phone that company launched in India was Pixel 4a LTE, and the Pixel fans have been waiting for a new Pixel ever since then. To put an end to this monotonous waiting, Google might introduce a new Pixel smartphone in India very soon.

According to popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, Google could launch a new Pixel phone at the end of 2022. The tipster claims that there is a strong possibility that it’ll be the upcoming Pixel 6a smartphone. However, those wanting Google to launch the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro should not raise their hopes high as the possibility of Google launching a new Pixel in India doesn’t necessarily mean that the Pixel 6 series will make its debut in India.

Google Pixel 4a 5G and newer models weren’t launched in India due to a number of reasons, including the poor sales performance of the previous Pixel phones, the Project Soli that was not available in India due to the lack of 60Hz frequency range. Another factor that might have contributed to Google not releasing Pixel phones in India is that the market was already crowded with Chinese phones that offer similar or better hardware at lower prices.

Luckily for Google fans in India, the Mountain View tech giant may finally have a change of heart and has apparently decided to re-enter the Indian market.

As for the design of the upcoming Pixel 6a, the smartphone will reportedly mimic the Pixel 6 series in a lot of ways. For instance, the smartphone will feature a design that is nearly identical to the Pixel 6 series. Not only that, but the Pixel 6a might also get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack, thus becoming the first ‘a’ series Pixel phone to rely solely on Bluetooth for the transfer of sound waves through headphones.

PIXEL 6a RUMORED SPECS

The tipster also says that the Google Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and single a LED flash. Rumor has it that Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to camera details, processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use a mid-range Tensor processor or a Snapdragon 778G in the Pixel 6a. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Other features include a USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint sensor.

PIXEL 6A PRICE, RELEASE DATE, AND AVAILABILITY

Currently, we don’t have any information about the price, release date, and availability of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. Rest assured. we’ll keep you posted about all the latest leaks related to the new Pixel 6a smartphone, so stay tuned.