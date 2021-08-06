While everyone is preoccupied with the Google Pixel 6, Google still has a handset at a more affordable price point that is waiting to roll out.

The long-awaited Google Pixel 5a is close to shipping, with the most important details already leaked.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to have the following specs:

6.4-inch, 60Hz Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6GB of RAM

4650 mAh battery

The same design language found in most Pixel phones.

The handset is expected to launch later this month, on the 26th of August 2021 and should go on sale in USA and Japan for around $450.

via Pocketnow