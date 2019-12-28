Google seems to be keen on continuing the trend of releasing an affordable Pixel smartphone as the company is likely to release Google Pixel 4a, a successor to the Pixel 3a series.

Aside from the existence of the Pixel 4a, we can confirm some specifications of the smartphone too, thanks to reliable leaker OnLeaks(via 91mobiles).

According to the leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4a, it’ll feature a punch-hole camera design on the top-left corner to house the selfie camera. The screen in the Pixel 4a will be slightly bigger than that of the Pixel 3a — the 4a is rumored to have a 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch screen vs the 5.6-inch screen in Pixel 3a.

Gallery

Talking about the back of the smartphone, the Pixel 4a will come with a matte finish back cover, a Pixel 4-like camera bump, which will house a few sensors and an LED flash. At the back, you also have a fingerprint reader, meaning there will be no in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Pixel 4a could either be powered by Snapdragon 730 or SD765 coupled with at least 4GB of RAM. Further, 64GB of internal memory is expected to be found in the base model. The Pixel 4a is going to feature a 12.2MP camera. It’ll also support 5G networks, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone will be available in three color options — White, Black, and Purple. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4a on January 9 next year.