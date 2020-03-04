In a latest server side update, Google has pulled the Hamburger menu option from Google Photos app. As a result, options in the Hamburger menu will now be accessible by taping the user profile icon located at the top-right corner.

Google also repositioned its Search bar from the top to the bottom. Also, the Albums tab has been renamed to Library, which is now located on the left.

Google Photos app is not the first Google that got rid of the Hamburger menu. Last month, Google made the Hamburger menu in Map app kind of useless as taping on it now tells you to go to the user profile in order to explore more options.

Google Photos is now receiving a similar treatment. But since Google rolled out the feature in a server side update, the changes may not be visible for everyone today. So, if you haven’t received these features yet, there is no need to panic because you’ll likely to see the changes within a couple of days, and the best thing about server side updates is that you don’t have to go to the Play Store to update your app as it happens in the background.

Source: Android Police; via: GSMArena