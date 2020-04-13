Google’s Phone app was one of those rare apps that were made for a particular device or for a device running a particular version of Android. The Phone app was initially exclusive to Pixel devices and Android Go phones and the status quo was maintained for a long time, but now, Google is finally easing the restriction — well, at least for some devices.

Google’s Phone app is now available for some third-party Android smartphones alongside Google Pixel lineup. If you’re running a non-Pixel smartphone, you can now search for the app from the Google Play Store and will be able to install it as well. According to AndroidPolice, it’s now confirmed to be available for Zenfone 6, the Oppo Find X2 Pro, and the LG V60.

The Phone app will still be unavailable for two of the most popular brands — OnePlus and Samsung. As a result, OnePlus and Samsung devices won’t be able to install it. As explained by XDA, the reason for this is that the dialer’s shared library is currently missing on both Samsung and OnePlus devices, and until and unless that changes, the app will unlikely to be available for devices of these two brands.

To check whether your smartphone supports the app, you can click on this Play Store link. Alternatively, you can also click on the below link to find out whether it’s compatible with your smartphone.