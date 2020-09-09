Google finally adds Microsoft Office files editing support to G Suite on Android

G Suite on Android already supports editing of Microsoft Office files. But it uses Office Compatibility Mode which has more limited functionality and collaboration capabilities. Yesterday, Google announced that G Suite on Android will now support editing of Microsoft Office files without any limitations. With the new support, you can enjoy the following:

Allows you to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs’, Sheets’, and Slides’ powerful real-time collaboration tools.

Improves sharing options, improves sharing controls, and reduces the need to download and email file attachments.

Streamlines workflows by reducing the need to convert file types.

You can use Office editing with the following Office file types: Word files: .doc, .docx, .dot

.doc, .docx, .dot Excel files : .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm, (macro enabled Excel files), .xlt

: .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm, (macro enabled Excel files), .xlt PowerPoint files: .ppt, .pptx, .pps, .pot

Note: If you edit Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents older than Office 2007, files will be saved to a newer format when using Office editing.

Also, following G Suite features won’t be available when editing Office files.

Apps Scripts

G Suite Add-Ons

Cell locking in Google Sheets

Translate document

Under “Version History,” make a copy of an old version of the document

This new Office editing feature will be available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Source: Google