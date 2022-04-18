Managing businesses these days has just become more challenging. Being aware of the latest innovations and marketing trends is a must to assure the prosperity of businesses. However, you’ll be left clueless about where to start without proper tools and education. In that case, one event you wouldn’t want to miss is Google Marketing Live, which will happen on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The annual event will provide new insights for businesses into how they will ensure growth amid the relentless changing environment of the market. The Google Marketing Live will start with a keynote from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. PT and will then offer different breakout sessions participants would be able to join. It will include discussions about full funnel video strategy on YouTube, future commerce prediction, privacy, and more.

Google Marketing Live will be attended by the company’s top experts and other relevant professionals in the field, including Philipp Schindler (SVP and Chief Business Officer at Google), Jerry Dischler (VP/GM, Ads at Google), Vidhya Srinivasan (VP/GM, Ads on Google Properties, Buying & Measurement), Andraea LaVant (Founder and President of LaVant Consulting), Bill Ready (President, Commerce, Payment & NBU at Google), and Tina Edmundson (Global Brand & Marketing Officer at Marriott International).

Google now accepts registration for the virtual event that will soon be live-streamed across the globe.