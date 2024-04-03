How to Fix Google Maps Timeline Not Working [6 Easy Methods]

How-To

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google Maps Timeline not Working

Google Maps Timeline not working is an annoying but easily fixable issue. Today, I’ll give you six easy ways to resolve it.

Before we dive into them, make sure to:

  • Restart your device
  • Sign out of Google Maps and sign in again

If that doesn’t do the trick, here are the fixes that worked for me:

Enable Location History

  1. Open the Google Maps app and click on your profile icon.
Google Maps
  1. Select Settings.
Google Maps settings
  1. Tap on Personal content.
Personal content
  1. If your Timeline is off, tap on it.
Google Maps timeline
  1. Tap Turn on and it will automatically enable Location history.
Turn on Google maps timeline

Give Google Maps Access to Your Location

  1. Open your device’s Settings and click Apps & notification.
Apps and notifications
  1. Select Google Maps, then Permissions.
Google Maps permissions
  1. Ensure that the toggle switch beside the location is turned on.
Toggle location button

Clear App Cache and Data

  1. Go to your device’s Settings and select Apps & notifications.
Apps & Notifications settings
  1. Select Google Maps and tap Storage.
storage
  1. Tap Clear cache and Clear data.
Clear data and cache

Note: Clearing storage/data will reset Google Maps to its default settings, and you may lose saved information.

Update Google Maps 

  1. Open the Google Play Store and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.
Google Play Store profile Icon
  1. Tap Manage apps & device.
Manage apps and devices
  1. Select All apps, and look for Google Maps. If an update is available, tap the Update button beside the app to install the latest version. 
Pending app updates

Allow Maps to Run in the Background

  1. Press and hold the Google Maps app and tap App info.
Map app info
  1. Click Data usage.
data usage
  1. Enable Background data.
Background data

Calibrate Map

  1. Go to Settings, then tap Google Maps.
Google Maps app
  1. Tap on Location.
Location settings
  1. Select While using the app or Always, then enable Precise Location.
Enable precise location

The steps above will quickly fix the Google Maps Timeline not working issue. Which method worked for you? Let me know in the comments!

More about the topics: google maps

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.