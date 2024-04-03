How to Fix Google Maps Timeline Not Working [6 Easy Methods]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google Maps Timeline not working is an annoying but easily fixable issue. Today, I’ll give you six easy ways to resolve it.

Before we dive into them, make sure to:

Restart your device

Sign out of Google Maps and sign in again

If that doesn’t do the trick, here are the fixes that worked for me:

Enable Location History

Open the Google Maps app and click on your profile icon.

Select Settings.

Tap on Personal content.

If your Timeline is off, tap on it.

Tap Turn on and it will automatically enable Location history.

Give Google Maps Access to Your Location

Open your device’s Settings and click Apps & notification.

Select Google Maps, then Permissions.

Ensure that the toggle switch beside the location is turned on.

Clear App Cache and Data

Go to your device’s Settings and select Apps & notifications.

Select Google Maps and tap Storage.

Tap Clear cache and Clear data.

Note: Clearing storage/data will reset Google Maps to its default settings, and you may lose saved information.

Open the Google Play Store and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Tap Manage apps & device.

Select All apps, and look for Google Maps. If an update is available, tap the Update button beside the app to install the latest version.

Allow Maps to Run in the Background

Press and hold the Google Maps app and tap App info.

Click Data usage.

Enable Background data.

Calibrate Map

Go to Settings, then tap Google Maps.

Tap on Location.

Select While using the app or Always, then enable Precise Location.

The steps above will quickly fix the Google Maps Timeline not working issue. Which method worked for you? Let me know in the comments!