How to Make Google Maps Show Property Lines [Easy Guide]

Google Maps is a great navigation tool, but it doesn’t show property lines clearly.

This short guide will help you find any property’s boundaries using Google Maps and other helpful tools.

Let me show you how:

1. Use Satellite View

Satellite View can help you get an idea of a property’s boundaries. Here’s how to use it:

Start by visiting the Google Maps website.

Enter the property address: Type the address or the name of the property you’re interested in into the search bar and press Enter.

Switch to Satellite View: On the bottom left of the screen, click on the Satellite View option. This gives you an aerial view of the property and its surroundings.

Look for physical markers: Examine the satellite images for fences, hedges, or other markers that might indicate property boundaries.

Use Street View: Drag the little yellow man icon (found on the bottom right) to a street near the property.

Navigate to see if there are visible signs of property boundaries like fences or distinct changes in landscaping.

2. Use Third-Party Websites

Websites like LandGlide provide detailed property line information. These platforms use Google Maps API to overlay property lines onto the map.

Follow the below steps to use LandGlide:

Create an account with LandGlide and open it on your browser. You can also download the app and launch it on your device.

Go to the search button and add the property owner’s name, address, or parcel. The tool will use the data to automatically generate the property lines.

Know the Boundaries

While Google Maps offers a convenient starting point for exploring property boundaries, it’s not designed to show legal property lines.

However, in combination with other tools like LandGlide, it can give you a clear enough idea of where a property starts and ends.