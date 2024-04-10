Google Maps Does Not Have Permission to Use Your Location [Fix]

Home » How-To

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Maps does not have permission to use your location.

Google Maps doesn’t have permission to use your location? It’s an annoying issue, so I had to find a way to fix it.

Let me show you how to do it on all your devices, step-by-step:

How to Fix The Google Maps Does Not Have Permission to Use Your Location Error

On Android

  1. Open your device’s settings and tap Apps & notifications.
Android Apps and Notifications
  1. Find and select Google Maps then tap on Permissions.
Android permission settings
  1. Ensure that the Location permission is enabled. If it’s not, toggle the switch next to it.
Android location settings

What if you have a different device?

On iOS

  1. Go to your device’s Settings, scroll down, and select Privacy & Security.
iOS privacy & security
  1. Tap Location Services.
iOS location services
  1. Find and select Google Maps.
Google Mapps
  1. Choose While Using the App or Always to grant location access.
location settings

On Desktop

  1. Visit the Google Maps website.
Google Maps
  1. Click on the location icon at the bottom right corner.
Location button
  1. It will ask you to allow Google access to your location. Tap Allow.
Allow access
  1. You should see the blue dot indicating your current location.
Current location

Simple, right?

Now you know how to fix Google Maps when it doesn’t have permission to use your location. Just follow the steps above and everything will run smoothly.

More about the topics: google maps

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.