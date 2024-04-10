Google Maps Does Not Have Permission to Use Your Location [Fix]

Google Maps doesn’t have permission to use your location? It’s an annoying issue, so I had to find a way to fix it.

Let me show you how to do it on all your devices, step-by-step:

How to Fix The Google Maps Does Not Have Permission to Use Your Location Error

On Android

Open your device’s settings and tap Apps & notifications.

Find and select Google Maps then tap on Permissions.

Ensure that the Location permission is enabled. If it’s not, toggle the switch next to it.

What if you have a different device?

On iOS

Go to your device’s Settings, scroll down, and select Privacy & Security.

Tap Location Services.

Find and select Google Maps.

Choose While Using the App or Always to grant location access.

On Desktop

Visit the Google Maps website.

Click on the location icon at the bottom right corner.

It will ask you to allow Google access to your location. Tap Allow.

You should see the blue dot indicating your current location.

Simple, right?

Now you know how to fix Google Maps when it doesn’t have permission to use your location. Just follow the steps above and everything will run smoothly.