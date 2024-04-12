Google Maps Can’t Add This Place - How To Resolve It

The “Google Maps can’t add this place” message can be annoying, especially when you’re trying to pin a new spot on the map. Maybe it’s a cool new restaurant you found, a park you think others should know about, or just a place you want to remember for later. But don’t worry.

Here’s what you can do to sort out this problem.

How To Resolve “Google Maps Can’t Add This Place”

First of all, try these quick fixes in case it’s a temporary glitch:

Clear Cache and data. To do this, open your device’s Settings > Apps & notifications > Google Maps > Storage > Clear Cache and Clear Data.

Contact Google Support. To do this, go to Google Maps and tap the profile icon > scroll down to Help & feedback > Send product feedback.

If these don’t work, follow these directions:

Fill Out All Required Information Correctly

Google Maps requires accurate and complete information to add a new place successfully. Missing details can lead to errors.

Double-check that you’ve filled out all necessary fields, including the place’s name, address, and category.

Double-check if the information is accurate. Google Maps will reject wrong locations and incomplete data.

Search for Existing Listings

Before adding a new place, check if it’s been already listed to avoid duplication errors.

Use the search function within Google Maps to look up the place by name or address.

If you find an existing listing that matches, consider suggesting an edit to improve it instead of attempting to add it anew.

Why Some Places Can’t be Added on Google Maps

You can try out several fixes but there are places you can’t add on Google Maps no matter what. Some of them include:

Non-fixed locations . Businesses temporarily closed for over 14 days, illegal businesses, one-time events, illegal adult entertainment services, and more.

. Businesses temporarily closed for over 14 days, illegal businesses, one-time events, illegal adult entertainment services, and more. Non-permanent listings. Seasonal events, potholes, etc.

Seasonal events, potholes, etc. Private listings and premises . Your home and the homes of celebrities.

. Your home and the homes of celebrities. Non-physical presence . Businesses operating online and call centers.

. Businesses operating online and call centers. Non-public. Military barracks, Ammunition bases, Nuclear power plants, and more.

Conclusion

The “Google Maps can’t add this place” error can be a hiccup in your otherwise smooth user experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can find a solution to the problem. Remember, your contributions to Google Maps help make it a more valuable resource for everyone, so don’t let this error prevent you from adding your favorite spots.