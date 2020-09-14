Google reveals launch date of new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones

by Pradeep

 

Google Pixel 5

Google today confirmed that it will hold a virtual event on September 30th to reveal its latest products. Google is expected to reveal the following products at this event.

  • New Pixel 5 phones.
  • New Chromecast device.
  • New Smart Speaker

We already know some information about these products through leaks, you can read about them below.

According to the leaked renders, the Pixel 5 looks very much the same as the recently announced Pixel 4a, except for the fact the former features a glittery design and one extra camera at the back. Other than that, the smartphone features a 5.7 inches (or 5.8-inches) flat display, a punch-hole camera cut out at the top left corner. Both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 765G and will have a plastic back with a fingerprint. Both the smartphones will have no headphone jack, 8MP front-facing camera, which will reside in the punch-hole camera design. Pixel 5 is expected to have a larger battery that is 4,000mAh, the 4a 5G will have a battery capacity of 3,800mAh.

Talking about the camera of Pixel 5, you’ll find a 0.5x wide lens (a new addition), a 1x standard lens (same lens as Pixel 4), and a 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 rear sensor+ spectral/flicker sensor. Google Pixel 4a 5G too will have the same camera system as Pixel 5.

Google’s new Chromecast dongle will include Android TV functionality and it will cost only $49.

Source: Google

