Google kills App Maker, a low-code development environment similar to Microsoft PowerApps

Back in 2016, Google first announced App Maker, a low-code development environment to take on Microsoft PowerApps. Google App Maker allowed IT developers and enthusiasts to build apps to improve business workflows with G Suite’s low-code development environment. After 3 years of the launch, Google today announced that App Maker will shut down on January 19, 2021. Right now, existing App Maker apps will continue to work. However, App Maker is no longer under active development, so don’t expect any updates from Google. From April 15th, you can no longer create new App Maker apps. From January 19, 2021, all existing App Maker apps will stop working.

As you expect from Google, there is no migration option, you can’t directly migrate your apps to another platform. Google is recommending you to use AppSheet, Google’s new no-code tool with capabilities similar to App Maker.

If you are interested in an App Maker alternative, you should definitely check out Microsoft Power Apps platform.

Using Power Apps, you can quickly build custom business apps that connect to your business data stored either in the underlying data platform (Common Data Service) or in various online and on-premises data sources (SharePoint, Excel, Office 365, Dynamics 365, SQL Server, and others).

Source: Google