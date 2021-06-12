Like Microsoft, Google is working on making the PWA experience as close to that of traditional apps as possible.

Currently, the company is working on an improved PWA installation experience in Chrome, as can be seen in this screenshot from Techdows below:

Unlike the older version, the new proposed UI features a large screenshot, which needs to be provided by the developer.

See the older, more sedate version below:

Google has already brought the improved experience to Chrome for Android behind the #mobile-pwa-install-use-bottom-sheet flag.

It is not known at present when Google will enable the new UI, and of course, the company may make further changes in the future.

via Techdows.