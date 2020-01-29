Google is working on a Microsoft Teams competitor

Yes, Google is developing another messaging service. According to The Information, Google is now working on an enterprise communication service that brings together several Google products including Hangouts Meet, Hangouts Chat, Gmail and Google Drive. Just like Microsoft Teams, Google wants this new service to be the hub for all Google productivity products.

According to the report, Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google’s cloud unit, revealed this app early this month to salespeople and business partners. This new app will be available as part of G Suite for enterprise customers.

In November, Microsoft announced that Teams has reached 20 million active users, a 7 million increase in just about 4 months. Microsoft Teams now has almost double the number of active users when compared to Slack. It will be interesting to see how Google takes on Teams and Slack in the coming months with its brand-new service.

Source: The Information