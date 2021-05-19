Google is testing a new feature that will allow users to follow websites directly in Chrome

You can follow a website by subscribing to its mailing lists, notifications, and RSS. Google is now experimenting with a new feature in Google Chrome web browser that will allow you to follow a website directly in Chrome using the open RSS web standard.

In the coming weeks, some Android users in the US on Chrome Canary will see this new Follow feature in their menu. After following a website, when websites publish content, users can see updates from sites they have followed in a new Following section on the New Tab page.

Source: Google