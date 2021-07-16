Sharing information via screenshot is becoming increasingly mainstream, likely due to how easy it is to annotate screenshots and the high level of support for images on all social networks.

Google appears to be looking to add a screenshot sharing feature to their Chrome browser, reports Leo Varela on Reddit.

Chrome already has a screenshot tool, but this is buried in their developer tools.

A new patch on the Chromium Gerrit revealed the new option to share a web page via screenshot, which can be seen above. As yet it has however not been implemented.

Like the Windows snip tool, it appears the feature will let you capture only part of the screen, and also annotate the resulting screenshot.

The addition of the tool would help Google catch up with Edge, which already has extensive website screenshot support.