Google invests $4.5B in Reliance Jio, will jointly develop an entry-level smartphone

During its AGM, Reliance today announced that Google is investing $4.5 billion in its Jio platforms for a 7.7% stake. In April, Facebook made a similar investment in Reliance Jio. Facebook invested $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake in Jio, making it the largest minority stockholder. In addition to Facebook and Google, Jio has received billions of investments from the following companies in the last few months.

Qualcomm Ventures

Silver Lake

Vista Partners

General Atlantic

KKR

Mubadala

ADIA

TPG

L. Catterton

PIF

Intel Capital

Jio platform today also announced that it is partnering with Google to develop an affordable smartphone running Android OS.

Google and Jio Platforms have entered into a commercial agreement to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphone with optimizations to the Android operating system and the Play Store.

Source: Google