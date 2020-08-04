Google Gboard app to get smart replies, sticker suggestions and more

Google has recently started testing three new features for Gboard keyboard app users on Android. Read about the new features below.

Smart replies:

Gboard app now offers smart suggestions such as “Yes,” “No,” and “Yeah” when someone sends you an one-worded question. In future, you can expect Gboard to offer the Smart Compose feature that is already supported on G Suite apps.

Sticker suggestions:

In addition to emoji suggestions, Gboard now offers sticker suggestions. You can tap the suggested sticker to see a bigger preview. You can turn off sticker suggestions if required.

 GIF search Recommendations:

Gboard now offers contextual GIF search suggestions based on your recent message.

You can find more info on these features from the source link below.

via: AndroidPolice

